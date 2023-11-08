Menu
Naira falls to N869/$1 against dollar at official market

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The exchange rate between the naira and dollar fell to 869.91/$1 on Tuesday at the official market.

This represents an N60.89 loss or a 6.99% decline in the local currency compared to the N809.02 it closed the week on Monday.

This is also the second time the naira has fallen since the Central Bank of Nigeria began to clear some of its FX backlog last week.

The intraday high recorded was N1100/$1, while the intraday low was N700.00/$1, representing a wide spread of N400/$1.

According to data obtained from the official NAFEM window, forex turnover at the close of the trading was $70.92 million, representing a 19.08% decrease compared to the previous day.

However, on the black market where forex is sold unofficially, the exchange rate appreciated, quoted at N105o/$1, while peer-to-peer traders quoted around N1062.10/$1. (www.naija247news.com).





