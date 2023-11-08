Menu
Search
Subscribe
Education

LASU Sacks Dean Of Student Affairs Over Alleged Certificate Racketeering

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 8, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State University (LASU) has dismissed Adewale Adams, the Dean of the Student Affairs Unit, over his alleged involvement in certificate racketeering.

According to a statement by the university’s spokesman, Adams was sacked following allegations of misconduct including the falsification and sale of results. An investigative panel set up by the university found him culpable.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, approved Adams’ dismissal based on the findings and recommendations of the panel. The university says the action is part of efforts to sanitize LASU and uphold integrity.

Adams’ alleged misconduct was exposed after a 300-level student of the Department of Accounting education petitioned the management in September 2022. The student claimed her result was altered and she was fraudulently awarded a pass mark.

The university authorities view certificate racketeering seriously and vowed to continue upholding discipline. Adams’ dismissal serves as a warning that corrupt acts by staff will not be tolerated.

The university reiterated its commitment to maintaining integrity and good conduct among staff and students. Members of the public were urged to report any inappropriate behavior confidentially for investigation.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
QNET Expands Its Footprint in Nigeria through Partnership with Transblue Limited
Next article
Security Guard Commits Suicide In School Premises In Gombe
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Lagos Police officer slumps, dies days after suspect’s bite

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Wale Akinlotan, a police constable attached...

Security Guard Commits Suicide In School Premises In Gombe

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Abdullahi Ardo, a 38-year-old security guard...

QNET Expands Its Footprint in Nigeria through Partnership with Transblue Limited

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a recent press release, QNET,...

Singer Darlyn Morais dies at 28 after being bitten by a Spider

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Brazilian singer, Darlyn Morais has died...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Lagos Police officer slumps, dies days after suspect’s bite

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Wale Akinlotan, a police constable attached...

Security Guard Commits Suicide In School Premises In Gombe

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Abdullahi Ardo, a 38-year-old security guard...

QNET Expands Its Footprint in Nigeria through Partnership with Transblue Limited

Companies & Markets 0
November 8, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. In a recent press release, QNET,...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights