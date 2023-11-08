LASU Sacks Dean Of Student Affairs Over Alleged Certificate Racketeering

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State University (LASU) has dismissed Adewale Adams, the Dean of the Student Affairs Unit, over his alleged involvement in certificate racketeering.

According to a statement by the university’s spokesman, Adams was sacked following allegations of misconduct including the falsification and sale of results. An investigative panel set up by the university found him culpable.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, approved Adams’ dismissal based on the findings and recommendations of the panel. The university says the action is part of efforts to sanitize LASU and uphold integrity.

Adams’ alleged misconduct was exposed after a 300-level student of the Department of Accounting education petitioned the management in September 2022. The student claimed her result was altered and she was fraudulently awarded a pass mark.

The university authorities view certificate racketeering seriously and vowed to continue upholding discipline. Adams’ dismissal serves as a warning that corrupt acts by staff will not be tolerated.

The university reiterated its commitment to maintaining integrity and good conduct among staff and students. Members of the public were urged to report any inappropriate behavior confidentially for investigation.(www.naija247news.com).