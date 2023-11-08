Lagos Police officer slumps, dies days after suspect’s bite

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Wale Akinlotan, a police constable attached to the Lagos State Police Command, has slumped and died while on duty at Ilupeju police division.

Akinlotan, slumped on Monday while at his station in Ilupeju, where he served as the orderly to the DPO.

The cause of Akinlotan’s death is yet unknown, it was however gathered that he was recovering from injuries sustained from a bite by a suspect.

The deceased had reportedly assisted in apprehending the suspect who tried to escape from police custody.

“In the course of capturing the suspect, he bit Wale on his shoulder, his fingers and others,” a source told our correspondent.

Wale himself had posted videos of the injuries sustained during the incident on Tiktok on October 19 saying, “Job hazard. Thank God for life, Human bite is worse than scorpion/snake venom.”

Akinlotan has since been buried at a cemetery in Lagos State.

Naija247news gathered that Akinlotan, in his life time, a graduate of Mass Communication from the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic enrolled into the Nigeria Police Force in 2018 and once served at the Lagos Police Public Relations Office, as one of its media men.(www.naija247news.com).