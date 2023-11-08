Lagos Govt Donates Blast Freezer to Fish Farmers In Ikorodu

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture through the Agro-Productivity, Processing, Enhancement and Livelihood Support (APPEALS) project, has donated a blast freezer to the Lagos State Catfish Association of Nigeria (LASCAFAN), Ikorodu Chapter.

Speaking during the unveiling of the project and the introduction of frozen catfish on Tuesday in Ikorodu, Ms Abisola Olusanya, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, said the project was to promote value addition.

Olusanya noted that the introduction of the frozen catfish would address and deliver fish farmers from the crush of fish mongers who determine price without recourse to cost of production.

The blast freezer have a capacity of half-a-ton per cycle with about eight-hours cooling and can process one ton of fish daily.

The catfish is fresh fish with no addictive and no preservative.

She said Lagos State with a population of about 25 million people require 425,009 tonnes of fish demand per annum in line with the World Health Organisation recommendation of 17kg fish protein intake per person per annum.

The commissioner was represented by the Director of Fisheries, Mrs Daisi Osunkoya.

She said this was against the current fish production figure of about 198,706 tons per annum.

The commissioner noted that fish, a major source of protein, is low in cholesterol making it medically acceptable to young and old people.

She said the flexibility of fish farming encouraged the involvement of both older and younger people in fish farming, as a means of livelihood.

According to her, catfish farming has dominated the aquaculture industry in Lagos State and Nigeria for more than two decades because of its handiness, fast growth, and acceptance of artificial feed, among others.

“Over the years, marketing has been a major challenge to fish farmers across the country.

“The introduction of the frozen catfish will address and deliver our fish farmers from fish mongers who determines price without recourse to cost of production.

“This will give the farmers the opportunity to set good price for their product and in turn expand their production,” she said.

She added that there was awareness among people now that fish possess a collection of lipids which along with the flavour enhances amino acid.

“Fish protein has been acclaimed to be healthier for consumption than meat especially as one starts getting advanced in age, which leads to a higher demand for fish produce.

“I congratulate the beneficiaries of the project and urged them to make good use of the golden opportunity to boost fish production and fish preservation in Lagos State,” she said.

Also, Chief Abiodun Ogunleye, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, said projects like this would reduce the cost of importation in the country.

Ogunleye said the project would regulate price, stability, improve value and boost export opportunity.

He said the project would address post harvest losses adding that it was a great step in the right direction.

He said majority of items being imported into the country could be substituted locally, while urging people to patronise made in Nigeria fish.

“There are some people who engage in lazy aspect of economy, importing alone but I have refused to import maybe that is why I am like this.

“I believe we are wasting Nigeria’s hard earn foreign exchange on importation.

“With more projects like this, we will reduce our dependency on imported goods, we have to grow what we eat, and eat what we grow and also export,” he said.

Ogunleye highlighted skyrocketing price of feed and post harvest losses as one of the challenges confronting fish farmers.

“With this project, there will be price stability, improvement in quality of production and export opportunities.

“I want to acknowledge the Lagos State Government for encouraging farming by establishing this project to add value to catfish.

“I congratulate LASCAFAN for their team spirit and dedication to their passion to increasing food production,” he said.

Chief Tayo Akingbolagun, Chairman, LASCAFAN Blast Freezer Management, Ikorodu Chapter, said the project means a lot to catfish farmers, noting that it would eradicate activities of middlemen.

He added that the frozen catfish comes in different packages which include 10kg carton at N18,000 promotion price to cold-rooms.

He said other categories include five kg cost N9,000, two kg at N4,000 and one kg at N2,000.

He said the frozen catfish would be distributed and sold in all major cold rooms across the state at affordable prices.

“This project is to reverse this trend, the imported fish are sold per kilogrammes in cold rooms, why cant be blast freeze our own catfish to be sold likewise.

“The beauty of it is that this is fresh fish, it had no addictive, no preservative and it comes fresh.

“This fish is not like the ones that stay three months on the sea before getting here, this fish are very fresh, without any preservatives.

“We believe many more farmers will be in business because we have setup a venture called CASCAFAN Ventures, we are mobilising funds,” he said.

He urged the state government to support the association with transformer for electricity generation adding that the price of diesel was too expensive to sustain the business.

Mr Sejiro Oke-Tojinu, President, LASCAFAN, commended the Lagos State Government and APPEALS project for the support.

Oke-Tojinu said the project had changed the narrative in the aquaculture value chain by increasing production, profit and sustainability.

“We are here to inaugurate the Ikorodu zone which is part of the APPEALS project support project for farmers.

“This is one of the value chain we have been hoping to get into for a long time but we couldn’t because of funds.

“Now, APPEALS project and the Lagos State Government have made it possible, this is a game changer for us.

“This is the first time we are going to have frozen and indigenous fish in the country.

“This is not the first blast centre, we have one in Badagry, now Ikorodu, and we will have the third in Agege soon.

“We will no longer sell our fish under pressure, we can now manage our production and market,” he said.

He said the aquaculture value chain if properly harnessed would replace fuel in terms of revenue generation for the country.

Mrs Omolara Oguntuyi, the Lagos State Coordinator, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, said the ministry would continue to support the association.

Oguntuji urged the farmers to take proper care of the project and to transfer the knowledge to their children.

“Lagos is setting the pace in fish production but I think Lagos own the fish and it is a good thing that you are doing what you are doing.

“Protein is in high shortage in Nigeria and everybody can bear me witness that even common people cannot source for protein because they are very expensive.

“What you are doing will stabilise the price of fish and also address wastage.

“If for just these two purpose, I think you have done very well,” she said.

Mr Deola Banjo, Chairman, Ikorodu North Local Council Development Area, noted that the initiative would be a game-changer for storage of agricultural produce in the council.

Banjo said the significance of a blast freezer cannot be over-emphasized as it would in no small measure impact positively on the storage and preservation of farm produce.

He said the project would lead to increased productivity and profitability for farmers.

Naija247news reports that a blast freezer is a specially designed blast/fast-freeze meat, fish, chicken and other food items, with an operating temperature ranging between 24 and 40°C.