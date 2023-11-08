Kogi Gov’ship: I’m Target Of Assassination, SDP Candidate, Ajaka, Alleges

Nov 8,2023.

Murtala Ajaka, the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the November 11, 2023 election in Kogi State, has alleged that he is a target of assassination.

Ajaka stated while commenting on an alleged attack in Dekina Local Government of the state during an interview on Naija247News Politics Today.

He said that he was at the police headquarters in Abuja to protest on the matter.

“The attacks are taking place under one commander. You can see the vehicles. The civil defence (officers) they use there are not from Kogi State. They are in Kogi State for the election.

The event happened in Dekina Local Government. That is the place I normally stay whenever I am in Dekina. I lived there, too. Their target was to get me, my DG campaign and the APC zonal chairman, Mr Ahmad Ata, assassinated. That was their target.

“The governor said he did not want to see me alive. Let them take me to court. I will give the details. I have an audio tape.”

However, Ajaka said that Governor Yahaya Bello wanted to impose a successor on the people of Kogi State, saying the people were

He said, “The governor wants to impose a successor on the people of Kogi State. But they don’t want Yahaya Bello anymore.”(www.naija247news.com)