Julian Brandt Inspires Borussia Dortmund to Thwart Newcastle’s Last-16 Ambitions

Borussia Dortmund secured a 2-0 home victory against Newcastle, effectively quashing the English side’s aspirations of progressing to the Champions League knockout phase. Returning to the Champions League after a two-decade hiatus, Newcastle’s journey to Dortmund ended in disappointment as they were outperformed by the German side throughout the match.

Midway through the first half, Niclas Fuellkrug found the back of the net, setting the tone for Dortmund’s dominance. Julian Brandt sealed the game with a goal in the 79th minute. This win propelled Dortmund to the top of a competitive Group F with two games remaining, putting them three points ahead of Newcastle and holding the head-to-head advantage.

Julian Brandt expressed his satisfaction with the result, highlighting how the two goals helped Dortmund recover from their recent 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich.

Paris Saint-Germain had the opportunity to regain the top spot in the group with a victory against AC Milan later that day.

Newcastle’s manager, Eddie Howe, acknowledged that his team was not at their best during the match but mentioned that they still had their moments. Realistically, the Magpies need to win their remaining games, facing PSG away and Milan at home, to have a chance of advancing.

Dortmund’s coach, Edin Terzic, praised his team’s collective performance and defensive prowess. The injury-hit Newcastle team arrived in Dortmund with several players sidelined due to injuries sustained during their recent win over Arsenal.

Dortmund dominated the early stages of the game, with Fuellkrug and Karim Adeyemi taking powerful shots at Newcastle’s goal within the opening 15 minutes. Fuellkrug, in particular, broke the deadlock midway through the first half by scoring his first Champions League goal.

Throughout the match, Felix Nmecha and Julian Brandt controlled the midfield, keeping Newcastle’s defense under pressure. Both teams had opportunities in the second half, with Brandt forcing saves from Nick Pope while Joelinton missed a header for Newcastle.

In the final moments of the game, Adeyemi played a pivotal role, setting up Julian Brandt for Dortmund’s second goal. Brandt capitalized on the opportunity and doubled Dortmund’s lead.

Dortmund’s victory marked their second win against Newcastle in a fortnight, making them the only team to defeat Newcastle in their last 13 matches.