INEC Includes Timipre Sylva on Bayelsa Governorship Candidates’ List Following Court Order

In preparation for the Bayelsa State governorship election scheduled for November 11, 2023, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially added the name of Timipre Sylva, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, to the final list of contenders for the poll. This action by INEC comes in response to an Appeal Court judgment issued on October 31, 2023, which reversed the previous disqualification of Sylva as a candidate for the election.

The updated list, accessible on the INEC website, designates Sylva as the APC governorship candidate, with Maciver Joshua listed as his running mate. INEC clarified that the initial candidate list for the 2023 Bayelsa State Governorship Election had been altered on October 16, 2023, following a Federal High Court order related to the APC candidate’s nomination. However, the recent Court of Appeal decision led to further adjustments.

According to INEC, “By virtue of the provisions of Section 287 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the Commission is bound to enforce the Orders of Court on nomination of candidates by political parties in the state.”

Timipre Sylva, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and a former governor of Bayelsa, now stands as one of 16 candidates vying for the governorship, including the incumbent governor, Duoye Diri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sylva’s journey to contest this election faced a legal setback on October 10 when a Federal High Court in Abuja disqualified him, citing potential breaches of the constitution due to his prior terms as governor. However, Sylva’s successful appeal to the higher court has now paved the way for his participation in the election.

Sylva previously served as Bayelsa governor from May 2007 to April 2008 and later from May 2008 to January 2012.