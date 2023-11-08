Girl Mistakenly Kills Her Friend In a Fight.

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Tragedy struck as fight between two young ladies has led to the death of one of them.

The video shared online showed both of them arguing while dragging a knife. One of the girls cut her friend’s hand “ puncturing her arteries in the process”

The rest of the video shows her instantly bleeding profusely and no one offered to help her or take her to the hospital.

Other girls in the same house are seen coming out to watch and scream at all the blood but no one made an effort to stem its flow.

She bled out and died at the scene.

The video has sparked outrage.

It is not clear yet where in Nigeria this happened.(www.naija247news.com).