Nigeria

FG Opens E-Passport Offices In Italy, Spain, Greece, Austria and Switzerland

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Federal Government has launched additional enhanced e-passport facilities at select Nigerian Embassies in Italy, Spain, Greece, Austria and Switzerland. ⁣

Unveiling the facilities in Rome, Italy, on Monday, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the new passport processing centres are part of efforts “to streamline passport processing and acquisition for Nigerians residing in the diaspora.”

“The advanced travel document offers three categories: 32-page five-year validity category, 64-page five-year validity category and 64-page 10-year validity category (for adults only),” the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Dr Dotun Aridegbe, disclosed in a statement he signed on Tuesday.⁣

The statement is titled ‘Federal Government Unveils Enhanced e-Passport Facilities in Europe.’

Tunji-Ojo who was represented by the Acting Comptroller-General of Immigration, Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju, announced the phased rollout of the enhanced e-passport in Europe.

Phase one, which includes Spain, Greece, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy, was officially introduced in Rome on Monday, while phase two is scheduled to be implemented by the end of the week.⁣

He added that the e-passport complies with all standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, positioning Nigeria as the first country in Africa and the fifth worldwide to embrace this technological achievement.

The minister represented by the Acting CGI highlighted that the enhanced e-Passport will reduce processing delays in Europe, “provided applicants adhere strictly to application guidelines, including utilising the online application and payment platform at passport.immigration.gov.ng and ensuring the synchronisation of their passport application data with their National Identification Number.”⁣

Monday’s unveiling was also witnessed by senior officials of the High Commission, a diverse representation of Nigerians in Italy, and members of the diplomatic community. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

