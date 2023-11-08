Menu
EFCC arraigns 11 OAU students over alleged internet fraud

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 8, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that its Ibadan zonal office arraigned eleven students of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile Ife, Osun State.

The students were arraigned on Monday before Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, Osun State, over their alleged involvement in internet fraud.

A statement made available to DAILY POST by Dele Oyewale, Head of Media and Publicity at EFCC on Tuesday, indicated that the accused are facing different charges ranging from one to six counts as preferred by the commission.

The accused according to the commission included; Perekebena Olombeni Micah, Nnekwelugo Nnaemeka, Moyosore Favour Oluwasakin, Aghwaritoma Wisdom Obaro, Daniel Olashile Maiye, Gbolahan Khalid Adesina, Yinka Temitope Jayeola, Olumuyiwa Emmanuel Adeleye, Abiola Emmanuel Oluwadare, Busari Abdulazeez Ayodeji and Okesipe Tobiloba Paul.

He noted that nine of the defendants were arraigned on one-count charges each, while Micah and Obaro had six-count charges filed against each of them.

The matters have been adjourned to November 29 and December 12, 2023, for the commencement of the trial.

The accused students are currently remanded at Ilesha Correctional Centre, Osun State, pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

He remarked that the suspects were among 69 suspected internet fraudsters arrested on November 1, 2023, in Oduduwa Estate area of Ile-Ife, Osun State, following actionable intelligence about their alleged involvement in fraudulent internet-related activities.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

