Religion

Delta Pastor Allegedly Sells His Church, Members To Another Cleric, Moves Abroad

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 8,2023.

A Pastor in Delta State made the news on Tuesday for reportedly selling his church and its congregation to another pastor before relocating abroad.

The details of this unusual transaction remain shrouded in mystery, with many wondering how such a sale could even occur.

Pastor Samuel Ojo, the spiritual leader of the Graceful Abode Church in Delta State, according to local residents, allegedly brokered handed over his entire ministry to Pastor Michael Ade, who had a congregation of his own.

Graceful Abode Church members were purportedly in shock when they learnt of the sudden change in leadership.

The development however raised questions about the ethics and integrity of religious leaders.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

