Cases & Trials

Appeal Court Declares Simon Lalong as Plateau South Senator

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

In a significant ruling, the Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared Simon Lalong, the former Governor of Plateau State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Senator for the Plateau South Senatorial District. This ruling came as a result of the nullification of the participation of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its senatorial candidate, Napoleon Bali, in the February 25 National Assembly Election for the Plateau South Senatorial District.

A three-member panel, led by Justice Elfreda Williams-Dawodu, made the verdict, declaring the votes cast for PDP in the election as unlawful and wasted. The court’s decision was based on the PDP’s failure to comply with a lawful court order, specifically a Plateau High Court judgment that required the party to conduct lawful elections for selecting officers at the ward, local government, and state levels. The PDP’s non-compliance with this order led to its disqualification from participating in the election.

The Court of Appeal emphasized that disobedience and disregard for a clear lawful court order had serious consequences. The PDP had hastily appointed an illegal caretaker committee in defiance of the court’s judgment.

Furthermore, the appellate court stated that the PDP had no legal grounds to sponsor any candidate for the Plateau South Senatorial District election on February 25, 2023. Consequently, Simon Lalong, who was the second-highest vote-getter in the election, was declared the lawful Senator for the Plateau South Senatorial District.

The ruling received agreement from other Justices of the Court of Appeal, including Mohammed Mustapha and Okon Abang. Simon Lalong, the immediate past Governor of Plateau State, currently serves as the Minister of Labour in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

