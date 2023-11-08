“Abia LP Protests Court of Appeal’s Decision on Senator Nwokocha”

The Labour Party in Abia State, led by Chairman Ceekay Igara, vehemently rejects the recent Court of Appeal judgment that removed Darlington Nwokocha from his position as the senator representing Abia Central. The party firmly believes that this legal dispute was rooted in Section 77 of the Constitution, which, in their view, falls beyond the jurisdiction of any court.

Speaking at the Abia State LP secretariat in Umuahia, Igara expressed the party’s disappointment with the court’s decision. He emphasized that the judiciary should be the ultimate recourse for the common citizen, but many judgments from the Supreme Court have established that issues related to internal party affairs should not be subject to adjudication.

Igara continued to express his deep concern about the recent judgment handed down by the Court of Appeal, an institution vital for upholding democratic principles and delivering impartial justice. The party found the court’s decision unsettling, considering it overturned the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal’s previous ruling that had dismissed the election of Amobi Ogah, the representative for Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State. The court’s basis for this reversal was Section 77 of the Constitution.

It is worth noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Nwokocha as the victor in the election, with 92,116 votes, while Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 41,477 votes but contested the results in court.