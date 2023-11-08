Menu
“Abia LP Protests Court of Appeal’s Decision on Senator Nwokocha”

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Labour Party in Abia State, led by Chairman Ceekay Igara, vehemently rejects the recent Court of Appeal judgment that removed Darlington Nwokocha from his position as the senator representing Abia Central. The party firmly believes that this legal dispute was rooted in Section 77 of the Constitution, which, in their view, falls beyond the jurisdiction of any court.

Speaking at the Abia State LP secretariat in Umuahia, Igara expressed the party’s disappointment with the court’s decision. He emphasized that the judiciary should be the ultimate recourse for the common citizen, but many judgments from the Supreme Court have established that issues related to internal party affairs should not be subject to adjudication.

Igara continued to express his deep concern about the recent judgment handed down by the Court of Appeal, an institution vital for upholding democratic principles and delivering impartial justice. The party found the court’s decision unsettling, considering it overturned the National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal’s previous ruling that had dismissed the election of Amobi Ogah, the representative for Isikwuato Umunneochi Federal Constituency in Abia State. The court’s basis for this reversal was Section 77 of the Constitution.

It is worth noting that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had initially declared Nwokocha as the victor in the election, with 92,116 votes, while Augustine Akobundu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secured 41,477 votes but contested the results in court.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

