Woman Dies After Taking Drugs to Slim Down Ahead Of Her Daughter’s Wedding

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A woman who took Ozempic to lose weight before her daughter’s wedding has died from gastrointestinal illness.

Trish Webster, 56, from Australia, was prescribed Ozempic to help her squeeze into her dream dress for her daughter’s nuptials.

Ozempic is a medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for people with Type 2 diabetes. However, it has become widely used as a weight-loss drug around the world.

The drug works by mimicking a natural hormone, GLP-1, which slows down the passage of food through the stomach and intestines, making people feel full longer.

However, sometimes the drug can slow down the stomach too much or block the intestines.

As of late September, the FDA received 18 reports of intestinal blockage, called ileus, in people taking Ozempic.

For her part, Webster took Ozempic along with the prescription injection Saxenda, losing about 35 pounds in five months, according to local media reports.

While the medications helped Webster slim down quickly, they reportedly made her ill.

On Jan. 16, 2023, just a few months before her daughter’s wedding, Webster’s husband allegedly found her unconscious with a brown liquid seeping out of her mouth.

“She had a little bit of brown stuff coming out of her mouth, and I realized she wasn’t breathing and started doing CPR,” Roy Webster recounted to “60 Minutes Australia” last week.

“It was just pouring out, and I turned her onto the side because she couldn’t breathe.”

Webster died that night, with her cause of death listed as acute gastrointestinal illness. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

