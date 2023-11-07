Why I Won’t Stop Calling Tinubu Drug Dealer” – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Nov 7,2023.

A former federal lawmaker and former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that showing respect for President Bola Tinubu wouldn’t deter him from referring to the former Lagos State governor as a drug dealer.

Datti Baba-Ahmed spoke during an interview on Arise TV, shortly after he accompanied the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, to a world press conference in Abuja.

There were reports linking the president to drug-related activities many years ago, but the Supreme Court has declined to make rulings on such matters.

“Showing Tinubu respect does not mean I will not call him a drug dealer,” he stated.

He asserted that Nigerians must reclaim their country while stressing that they have the right to do so.

“Remove the guns from the hands of Nigerians and redirect them against the enemies of Nigeria; Nigeria must reclaim the country!

“Sovereignty and power belong to the people! Democracy is the right of those who can practice it.”(www.naija247news.com)