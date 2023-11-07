Menu
Why I Won’t Stop Calling Tinubu Drug Dealer” – Datti Baba-Ahmed

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 7,2023.

A former federal lawmaker and former vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the last election, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said that showing respect for President Bola Tinubu wouldn’t deter him from referring to the former Lagos State governor as a drug dealer.

Datti Baba-Ahmed spoke during an interview on Arise TV, shortly after he accompanied the Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last election, Peter Obi, to a world press conference in Abuja.

There were reports linking the president to drug-related activities many years ago, but the Supreme Court has declined to make rulings on such matters.

“Showing Tinubu respect does not mean I will not call him a drug dealer,” he stated.

He asserted that Nigerians must reclaim their country while stressing that they have the right to do so.

“Remove the guns from the hands of Nigerians and redirect them against the enemies of Nigeria; Nigeria must reclaim the country!

“Sovereignty and power belong to the people! Democracy is the right of those who can practice it.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

