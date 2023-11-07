Menu
Politics & Govt News

Why I Was Absent at Supreme Court The Day Tinubu Was Declared Winner — Peter Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 7,2023.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has revealed why he was absent during the Supreme Court ruling.

According to Obi, he had to honour a pre-arranged international commitment.

He stated this on Monday, at the World Press Conference held at the LP campaign headquarters in Abuja.

He said, “About a fortnight ago, I was traveling abroad on a prior scheduled engagement when I received the notice that the Supreme Court would give judgment on 26th October 2023 on our challenge to the ruling of the Presidential Election Petitions Court.

“That judgment has since been delivered as scheduled.

“The leadership of the Labour Party has already pronounced its position on the judgment.

“As someone who has previously benefited from the rulings of the Supreme Court on electoral matters, I have, after a period of deep and sober reflection, decided to personally and formally react to the recent judgment as most Nigerians have. Because we are confronted with very weighty issues of national interest, I will speak forthrightly.”(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

