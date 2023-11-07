Why I stopped going to church – Daddy Freeze

November 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Popular media personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, popularly known as Daddy Freeze, has disclosed that he stopped attending church after his pastor expelled him from sitting in the front row following his divorce.

Speaking in the latest episode of the Teju Babyface Deep Dive podcast, Daddy Freeze said shortly after his divorce in 2014, the pastor of the church he was attending, asked him to start sitting at the back seat since he is a divorcee.

The OAP explained that before his divorce, he was a church worker and was very active in the organisation of the church’s programme but he was expelled immediately after his divorce.

He said he decided to stop going to church instead of “hiding” in the back seat.

He said he started studying and researching the scriptures on Sundays, which led him to discover that most of the things Nigerian churches preached were “flawed.”

Daddy Freeze said, “My marriage had always been troubled and in 2014 it came to an end. And I remember I used to do events in my church. The church minister used to pay me then to do events which I celebrated. At least, the pastor was not eating all the money, he was sharing with the people who were working.

“I was booked for an event that I used to do for the church, and I got a call that I should cancel it because of my divorce or pending divorce drama. And I was like, ‘Because I’m going through a divorce does that remove God from me?’ I questioned that too.

“Then the pastor came to my house and we had a conversation. He was like, ‘I’m not telling you not to come to the church but when you come to the church, sit at the back.’ And I was like what’s all this? So, that made me sit at home on Sundays. Instead of going to church and hiding, is it not better that I sit at home?

"So, sitting at home on Sundays now started feeding the holes in my brain.