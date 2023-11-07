Menu
CrimeWatch

Two killed as Explosion at Canadian High Commission in Nigeria

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

ABUJA, November 7 – A devastating explosion at the Canadian High Commission in Nigeria has resulted in the loss of two lives, one of whom was a locally engaged employee. As a result of this unfortunate incident, the Canadian embassy has temporarily suspended its operations until further notice, as announced in a statement on Tuesday.

Global Affairs Canada, the government department responsible for international relations, released a statement confirming that an investigation is already underway to determine the cause of the explosion. Preliminary indications suggest that this was an accident rather than a deliberate act.

The explosion originated in a generator room within the High Commission located in the capital city, Abuja. Unfortunately, two other individuals were injured in the incident. However, the statement assures that all other embassy staff members are safe and unharmed.

The embassy conveyed their heartfelt condolences, stating, “We extend our sympathies to the families of those killed and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu expressed his condolences on Monday to the families of the victims and offered well wishes for the swift recovery of the injured.

Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

