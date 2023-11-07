Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Tinubu, Shettima Should Resign So Akpabio Can Conduct Fresh Presidential Election’- Datti Baba

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, the presidential running mate of the Labour Party (LP), has called for the resignation of President Bola Tinubu and his Vice, Kashim Shettima.

Baba-Ahmed said Senate President Godswill Akpabio should be allowed to conduct another presidential election after the resignation of Tinubu and Shettima.

He made the call during an interview on Arise Television while responding to a question about the possibility of working with Tinubu’s administration.

Baba-Ahmed firmly maintained that Tinubu and Shettima were fraudulently sworn in after the 2023 presidential election. Therefore, the LP would not collaborate with what he deemed an illegitimate government.

In his words, “Can Tinubu and Shettima just resign and let the Senate President conduct another election? They were fraudulently sworn in, and we will not work with an illegitimate government. If it is not constitutional, we are not touching it.”

His remarks follow a press conference by the LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in which he accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Supreme Court of incompetence in handling election matters.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
President Tinubu To Deliver 2024 Budget By Third Week Of November
Next article
N1.5bn Budget For 1st Lady Is Unconstitutional, Her Job Is To Take Care Of Her Husband’ – Obi
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Hilda Baci Dethroned As Longest Cooking Marathon Record-holder

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better...

Suspected Herdsmen Kill Final year Student,Two Others in Benue Attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have...

NESG: EO5 should be extended beyond oil and gas.

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 7,2023. The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables...

“Nigeria’s NNPC Introduces ‘Nembe’ Crude Grade to Boost Oil Production”

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's state-owned oil firm, NNPC Ltd, has introduced a...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hilda Baci Dethroned As Longest Cooking Marathon Record-holder

Entertainment 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better...

Suspected Herdsmen Kill Final year Student,Two Others in Benue Attack

Security News 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have...

NESG: EO5 should be extended beyond oil and gas.

Technology 0
Nov 7,2023. The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights