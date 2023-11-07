Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Suspected Herdsmen Kill Final year Student,Two Others in Benue Attack

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed three persons in Mbaayaar village in Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack occurred on Monday night, November 6, 2023.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that several others were injured in the attack.

One of the victims has been identified as a final year student of Taraba State University Jalingo.

According to a friend, Barreal Tee, the deceased travelled home last week to spend time with his loved ones.

“Cassidy Nwane! As I normally calls you. I’m Speechless, weak and confused. Immediately Usha broke this news to me this morning I shouted No! But in my mind I said nowadays once they pronounced you dead you’re gone,” he wrote.

“Your last word to me was yesterday but I didn’t know that was the final word for me to hear from you. I flashed back wen we were still teenagers during our secondary days I, Bemdoo, Marshall, Shagba and Cassidy we used to came around during weekend to spend it together at Late Rev Tornande Adure (Then) Assistant General Secretary NKST World wide @ His Residence Mkar Quarters before he won Logo local government council Chairman.

“You have been more than a Frd to me sacrifice, Support, and encouragement you gave me even wen I entered University of Mkar wen you were still at Mkar is uncountable. A promising vibrant young man Very Jovial a Final year Student at Taraba state University as someone who loved family and friends so much you just came home last week to check on your love ones. Then I just received a shocking news of my life that you were killed by herdsmen yesterday . I’m writing this with tears. Rest In Peace bro.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
NESG: EO5 should be extended beyond oil and gas.
Next article
Hilda Baci Dethroned As Longest Cooking Marathon Record-holder
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Hilda Baci Dethroned As Longest Cooking Marathon Record-holder

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better...

NESG: EO5 should be extended beyond oil and gas.

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 7,2023. The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables...

“Nigeria’s NNPC Introduces ‘Nembe’ Crude Grade to Boost Oil Production”

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's state-owned oil firm, NNPC Ltd, has introduced a...

N1.5bn Budget For 1st Lady Is Unconstitutional, Her Job Is To Take Care Of Her Husband’ – Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 7,2023. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hilda Baci Dethroned As Longest Cooking Marathon Record-holder

Entertainment 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better...

NESG: EO5 should be extended beyond oil and gas.

Technology 0
Nov 7,2023. The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables...

“Nigeria’s NNPC Introduces ‘Nembe’ Crude Grade to Boost Oil Production”

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's state-owned oil firm, NNPC Ltd, has introduced a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights