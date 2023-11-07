Suspected Herdsmen Kill Final year Student,Two Others in Benue Attack

November 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have killed three persons in Mbaayaar village in Anyiin, Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack occurred on Monday night, November 6, 2023.

Details of the incident are still sketchy at the time of filing this report but it was gathered that several others were injured in the attack.

One of the victims has been identified as a final year student of Taraba State University Jalingo.

According to a friend, Barreal Tee, the deceased travelled home last week to spend time with his loved ones.

“Cassidy Nwane! As I normally calls you. I’m Speechless, weak and confused. Immediately Usha broke this news to me this morning I shouted No! But in my mind I said nowadays once they pronounced you dead you’re gone,” he wrote.

“Your last word to me was yesterday but I didn’t know that was the final word for me to hear from you. I flashed back wen we were still teenagers during our secondary days I, Bemdoo, Marshall, Shagba and Cassidy we used to came around during weekend to spend it together at Late Rev Tornande Adure (Then) Assistant General Secretary NKST World wide @ His Residence Mkar Quarters before he won Logo local government council Chairman.

“You have been more than a Frd to me sacrifice, Support, and encouragement you gave me even wen I entered University of Mkar wen you were still at Mkar is uncountable. A promising vibrant young man Very Jovial a Final year Student at Taraba state University as someone who loved family and friends so much you just came home last week to check on your love ones. Then I just received a shocking news of my life that you were killed by herdsmen yesterday . I’m writing this with tears. Rest In Peace bro.” (www.naija247news.com).