OPEC+ Anticipates Global Economy’s Resilience Amid Challenges

LONDON, November 7 (Reuters) – OPEC anticipates that the global economy will continue to expand and drive fuel demand, even in the face of macroeconomic challenges, such as high inflation and interest rates, according to the group’s secretary general, Haitham Al Ghais.

Addressing the Argus European Crude Conference in London, Al Ghais highlighted that the United States is performing well, whereas Europe is grappling with difficulties. He also noted that China, despite emerging more slowly from lockdown than expected, is forecasting growth between 4.5% and 5%, surpassing Europe.

“When we talk about demand and our outlook, maybe for the short term to medium term, we still see a healthy global economy growing despite all the challenges and pressures,” he stated.

Official data revealed that China’s crude oil imports in October saw year-on-year and month-on-month growth, while its total exports declined more rapidly than anticipated. Expectations of crude run reductions by China-based refiners between November and December could potentially limit oil demand and exacerbate price declines.

However, Al Ghais expressed optimism about demand growth in India and other parts of Asia, with a particularly positive outlook for the aviation sector’s contribution to fuel demand.

“In the airline sector, there is still room for improvement, so we are quite positive on demand,” he emphasized.

OPEC’s projections for demand growth in 2024, exceeding 2 million barrels per day, differ from the International Energy Agency’s (IEA) forecast, which predicts growth of 880,000 bpd. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, collectively known as OPEC+, are set to convene later this month to establish their policies.

Al Ghais highlighted that OPEC+ has been proactive and has taken preventive measures to maintain a stable crude market. When questioned about the shifts in global oil trade flows due to Europe’s avoidance of Russian fuel since the Ukraine conflict began, Al Ghais noted that changes were underway even before the conflict erupted in February of the previous year. He stressed that market dynamics would ultimately determine where oil flows, guided by the best demand centers and prices.

