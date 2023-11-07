Menu
Politics & Govt News

No Court Gives Judgement Based on Public Opinion – Presidency Shuts Peter Obi Up

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 7,2023.

The Presidency has reacted to the statement made by Peter Obi, the Labour Party, LP, Presidential candidate in the February 25 elections over the Supreme Court Judgement affirming President Tinubu’s Election, saying no court in the country gives judgment based on public opinion.

The Presidency added that since Obi admitted that the Supreme Court ruling brought an end to litigation and any challenge to the victory of President Bola Tinubu, Obi should have congratulated the President and pledged his support.

Reacting to the LP’s presidential candidate press conference on Monday, the presidency in a statement issued by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, said it welcomed the pledge by Obi and his party to play the role of the opposition and urged him to start preparing for another shot at the presidency in 2027.

The statement titled “Peter Obi should find better vocation instead of casting aspersions on the judiciary” read;

“Labour Party Presidential candidate in the last election, Mr Peter Obi, addressed a press conference, just like Atiku Abubakar, where he cast aspersions on the Supreme Court and the Independent National Electoral Commission for not declaring him the winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

“We are at a loss as to how the copycat Obi and his faction of the Labour Party convinced themselves they won an election in which they came a distant third.

“The grand delusion that made Mr Obi believe he could have won a national election where he ran the most hateful, divisive and polarising campaign that pitched Christians against Muslims and one ethnic group against the other in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious society like Nigeria should be a matter for deeper examination.

“At the press conference where he tried, in vain, to gaslight Nigerians with false claims and innuendos, Mr Obi contradicted himself. Here was a beneficiary of judicial pronouncements in the past now castigating the same court because its judgment did not go his way

“Mr Obi claimed the Supreme Court justices didn’t consider public opinion in delivering what has been applauded as a most profound judgement.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

