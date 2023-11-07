NNPC partners NEITI to Investigate Alleged Debts to Federation Account

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has affirmed its commitment to collaborate with the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) in order to scrutinize its purported indebtedness to the federation. In a statement released on Monday, NNPCL’s Chief Corporate Communications Officer, Olufemi Soneye, disclosed that the oil company would also cooperate with relevant stakeholders involved in the reconciliation committee established by President Bola Tinubu. The committee’s objective is to investigate, review, and reconcile the financial records related to the alleged indebtedness to the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

This decision follows a call from an unnamed non-governmental organization (NGO) for an inquiry into several outstanding sums reportedly owed by NNPC to the federation. The statement noted that the NGO’s request appeared groundless, especially in light of NEITI’s dismissal of many allegations in its 2021 report following extensive engagements with NNPC Ltd.

NNPCL acknowledged the challenging financial landscape, highlighting its duty to sell premium motor spirit (PMS) imported into the country “at one third of its value” at the commencement of Tinubu’s administration. This led to a monthly subsidy bill averaging N400 billion, significantly impacting the company’s revenues and finances.

As of May 31, 2023, the subsidy bill had accumulated to over N3.736 trillion. Furthermore, an indebtedness of N174.07 billion by the federation was attributed to the non-payment of NNPC’s share of upstream joint venture gas supplied to government-owned plants.

Additionally, receivables owed to NNPC Exploration & Production Limited (NEPL) as of the same date amounted to $712 million (equivalent to N309.07 billion at an exchange rate of N434.08/US$1). These funds were revenues not remitted to NEPL but paid into the Federation account.

While acknowledging that the Federation owed NNPCL a net sum of N4.207 trillion, the company clarified that it was only indebted to the Federation in the amount of N2.852 trillion. This debt primarily consisted of outstanding Good and Valuable Consideration (GVC) related to government upstream divestments, royalties, and Petroleum Profit taxes (PPT).

Soneye emphasized the positive and cooperative relationship that NNPC has maintained with NEITI over the years. This partnership was exemplified in August 2020 when NNPC became an EITI supporting company, joining a group of over 65 extractives companies, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), commodity traders, financial institutions, and industry partners dedicated to observing the EITI’s supporting company expectations.