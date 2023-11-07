NLC and TUC Announce Nationwide Strike Scheduled for November 14, 2023

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have jointly declared a comprehensive nationwide strike set to commence on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This decision was reached during an extraordinary National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja.

The impetus behind this strike is the distressing incident involving the abduction and assault of NLC President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, which took place in Imo State. The labour unions vehemently condemned the brutal actions taken against Ajaero and other workers who had gathered at the NLC Imo State Secretariat, citing the involvement of the Imo state Government, the Governor, and the Nigeria Police in these acts of violence and intimidation.

The unions have listed a series of grievances that include the government’s failure to implement previous agreements, unpaid salaries, the wrongful declaration of workers as ghost employees, the vandalization of the NLC State Secretariat, discriminatory pay practices, unresolved gratuity arrears, non-compliance with the National Minimum Wage, harassment of trade union leaders, the use of violence and thuggery, misappropriation of union dues, and more.

In response to these issues, the NLC and TUC have ordered the immediate withdrawal of services and a shutdown of Imo State, effective from midnight on the same day as the announcement. All workers, affiliates, and public and private sector employees are called upon to participate in this indefinite strike. Furthermore, if their demands are not met, a nationwide strike involving workers across the federation is planned to begin on November 14, 2023.

The unions have also called on all State Councils of NLC and TUC, as well as their affiliates, to ensure full compliance with the decisions made during the NEC meeting.

This strike comes as a direct response to a series of grievances against the government and a call for the protection of workers’ rights and interests within the nation’s socioeconomic space. The NLC and TUC have taken a strong stance against the continued use of violence and impunity in negotiating these rights, and they seek to address these issues through their collective actions.