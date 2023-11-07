Menu
“Nigeria’s NNPC Introduces ‘Nembe’ Crude Grade to Boost Oil Production”

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Nigeria’s state-owned oil firm, NNPC Ltd, has introduced a new grade of crude oil known as Nembe, with the aim of increasing crude production in Africa’s largest oil-producing country. Nigeria has faced challenges in the past, including output declines due to issues such as crude theft, pipeline attacks in the Niger Delta, and insufficient investment, leading to reduced government revenue and fiscal deficits. However, recent months have seen an improvement in output.

Previously, Nembe production was incorporated into the Bonny Light stream, but due to sabotage on the Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL), it was hampered. NNPC has now successfully established Nembe as a distinct grade of crude. The initial shipments of Nembe were sold in October, with two 950,000 barrel shipments going to France and the Netherlands.

Nembe shares similarities with Nigeria’s other distillate-rich crude grades, including Forcados, Bonga, and Egina, as highlighted by Maryamu Idris, the executive director of crude and condensate at NNPC Trading. This low-sulfur grade commands a premium over the global Brent benchmark and is poised to compete with Brazilian and Azeri crude grades for European refiners.

Currently, Nembe production stands at around 50,000 barrels per day, but NNPC aims to increase it to 80,000 barrels per day by the first quarter of the next year and 150,000 barrels per day by the beginning of 2025. Nigeria’s goal is to boost overall production to approximately 1.8 million barrels per day by the end of 2023.

NNPC is also set to supply crude oil to the Dangote oil refinery in December for test runs, a critical step as Nigeria seeks to reduce its reliance on fuel imports due to limited refining capacity and maintenance issues. The refinery, being built by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s wealthiest individual, is expected to process crude with an API gravity of 29, and Nembe’s API gravity is 29. This move holds promise for Nigeria’s energy self-sufficiency and the future of its oil industry.

Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

