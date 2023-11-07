Menu
Nigerian Army Kaduna Neutralise Three Terrorists, recover AK 47 rifle

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army has neutralised three terrorists and recovered an AK47 rifle in Kaduna State on Sunday.

The terrorists were killed during a clearance operation around Maidaro, Ngade, Ahla and Rikau villages in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of the state.

Spokesman of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Musa Yahaya, stated on Monday that the terrorists fled upon sighting the troops, but the latter neutralised two of them while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

The hoodlums abandoned one motorcycle, he stated.

He added that also on Sunday, troops conducted an operation around Tantatu and Antena areas in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

“During the operation, troops neutralised one terrorist, recovered one AK-47 rifle, one AK-47 magazine, seven 7.62mm (Special) ammunition and two phones,’’ he stated.

Hassan stated also that the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Nigerian Army and Force Commander “Operation Whirl Punch’’, Maj- Gen. Valentine Okoro applauded the troops’ efforts.

Okoro charged them to sustain the tempo until all terrorists and criminals in the Division’s area of responsibility were completely annihilated.

He appealed to people of Kaduna State to continue to avail the army and other security agencies with credible and actionable intelligence reports, Hassan added.(www.naija247news.com).

