Menu
Search
Subscribe
Technology

NESG: EO5 should be extended beyond oil and gas.

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The Chief Operating Officer (COO) of MicCom Cables and Wires, Bukola Adubi, has called for the implementation of Executive Order 5 (EO5) beyond the oil and gas sector.

She made the call in an interview with journalists on the margins of the 29th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit, which was held in Abuja from October 23 – 24, 2023, with the theme “Pathways to Sustainable Economic and Transformation and Inclusion.”

To deepen local content in the country, former President Muhammadu Buhari signed Executive Order 3 (EO3) in 2017 and EO5 in 2018.

Speaking specifically on EO5, Adubi stated that its implementation beyond the oil and gas sector would help sustain the MSMEs and the private sector.

She said: “I understand there’s a lot of Executive Orders in play. The one that concerns me is Executive Order 5, which promotes Nigerian Content in contracts. It’s not being implemented apart from in the oil and gas. There’s a lot to be done there,” she said.

“If we’re saying that we want to sustain MSMEs, and the private sector generally, then you’ve to encourage them. If there’s an Executive Order in play, what’s the issue with the National Assembly turning it into a law?”

To incentivize the business environment in Nigeria and make it more attractive to investors, Adubi also called for synergy between the federal and state governments on tax legislation.

She believes that this would help to streamline taxes and eliminate multiple taxation.

“There’s a need for synergy between the federal and state governments on tax legislation. This is important, especially concerning waivers. Sometimes, the Federal Government may give waivers, but because the state governments have their tax laws, businesses get overburdened with taxes that shouldn’t be there if there were synergy,” she said.

The MicCom boss, however, commended the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) for the effective implementation of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development (NOGICD) Act, but noted that more of this kind of law is needed to drive up local content development in the country.

On foreign exchange, while pointing out the existence of fiscal policy challenges, she expressed optimism that the recent lifting of the ban on the importation of 43 items by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) would positively impact the Naira.

At the conference, there were many conversations around sustainable economic and fiscal policies. Adubi, who was one of the delegates, said she is hoping for a positive outcome from the government based on discussions at the conference.(www.naija247news.com)

Previous article
“Nigeria’s NNPC Introduces ‘Nembe’ Crude Grade to Boost Oil Production”
Next article
Suspected Herdsmen Kill Final year Student,Two Others in Benue Attack
Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Hilda Baci Dethroned As Longest Cooking Marathon Record-holder

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better...

Suspected Herdsmen Kill Final year Student,Two Others in Benue Attack

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have...

“Nigeria’s NNPC Introduces ‘Nembe’ Crude Grade to Boost Oil Production”

Godwin Okafor -
Nigeria's state-owned oil firm, NNPC Ltd, has introduced a...

N1.5bn Budget For 1st Lady Is Unconstitutional, Her Job Is To Take Care Of Her Husband’ – Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 7,2023. Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Hilda Baci Dethroned As Longest Cooking Marathon Record-holder

Entertainment 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, better...

Suspected Herdsmen Kill Final year Student,Two Others in Benue Attack

Security News 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have...

“Nigeria’s NNPC Introduces ‘Nembe’ Crude Grade to Boost Oil Production”

News Analysis 0
Nigeria's state-owned oil firm, NNPC Ltd, has introduced a...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights