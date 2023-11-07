Menu
N1.5bn Budget For 1st Lady Is Unconstitutional, Her Job Is To Take Care Of Her Husband’ – Obi

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 7,2023.

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election has condemned N1.5 billion budgeted for the First lady

According to Obi, the money allocated to the first lady is unconstitutional.

He said this yesterday at the World Press Conference.Obi said:

“All the monies allocated to the unconstitutional office of the First Lady should be transferred to educating and caring for the Girl-Child. The first lady’s job is to look after the president. Simple!

It is time for us to use money judiciously. A supplementary budget is only needed for government projects of national & critical importance like food, security etc., but where such is used to buy yachts, vehicles. It shows how uncaring this govt is. It is irresponsible.(www.naija247news.com)

If I were in office, no one would have mentioned the purchase of such vehicles for government officials.”

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

