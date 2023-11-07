N1.5bn Budget For 1st Lady Is Unconstitutional, Her Job Is To Take Care Of Her Husband’ – Obi

Nov 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of Labour Party in the 2023 election has condemned N1.5 billion budgeted for the First lady

According to Obi, the money allocated to the first lady is unconstitutional.

He said this yesterday at the World Press Conference.Obi said:Quote

“All the monies allocated to the unconstitutional office of the First Lady should be transferred to educating and caring for the Girl-Child. The first lady’s job is to look after the president. Simple!

It is time for us to use money judiciously. A supplementary budget is only needed for government projects of national & critical importance like food, security etc., but where such is used to buy yachts, vehicles. It shows how uncaring this govt is. It is irresponsible.(www.naija247news.com)

If I were in office, no one would have mentioned the purchase of such vehicles for government officials.”