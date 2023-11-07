Lagos Court sends nurse, Mohbad’s friend back to custody

November 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, on Monday, sent back to custody a 37-year-old auxiliary nurse, Fisayo Ogedengbe, arrested by the police in connection with the controversial death of hip hop artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba, alias Mohbad.

The nurse, it was alleged, gave the late singer some injections that resulted in his death.

In the same vein, the magistrate, Adeola Olatunbosun, ordered that Mohbad’s friend, Ayobani Sadiq, also being held as a suspect in the case, should be returned to police custody.

The magistrate, however, granted bail in the sum of N20m to each of Mohbad’s ex-boss, Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, and a Lagos socialite, Balogun Eletu, aka Sam Larry, who were also implicated in Mohbad’s death and taken into custody by the police on October 6.

The magistrate said, “The defendants (Naira Marley and Sam Larry) are hereby granted bail in the sum of N20m with three responsible sureties in like sum pending the legal advice from the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecution.

“Also, one of the sureties must own a landed property. As part of the bail conditions, the defendants are to surrender their passports and make weekly appearances at the State Criminal Investigation Department.”

Olatunbosun also warned that no one should contact her directly on the case.

“Any attempts to contact me directly would be recorded and potentially disclosed in open court proceedings,” she added.

According to the police, the investigation on the case is still ongoing, hence Olatunbosun adjourned the case till November 29 for DPP advice.(www.naija247news.com).