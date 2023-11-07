Menu
Security News

Kaduna Police rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, arrest two suspects

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 7, 2023.

Police Command Kaduna and vigilante team have rescued a kidnapped Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Andrew Anana, of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Godogodo and arrested two suspected kidnappers.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, ASP Mansur Hassan, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, November 6, 2023, said the kidnappers and family members of the cleric had agreed on a ransom of N4m before the rescue.

The cleric was kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Godogodo in Jema’a Local Government Area.

The police working in tandem with vigilantes trailed the gunmen to their hideout in Dogon Kurmi Forest where a gun duel ensued.

The security operatives tactically dislodged the hoodlums and successfully rescued the cleric unhurt.

Acting Communication Director of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, Rev. Fr. Okafor Gabriel Tochukwu, confirmed the release of the priest.

“With great joy, we announce the safe release of Fr Andrew Anana who was kidnapped in the early hours of this morning. While we thank God for this, we commend into His hands all those still held in captivity by their kidnappers.” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

