Israel-Hamas War: Nigerian Govt Call For Ceasefire,

The Senate has asked the Federal Government to collaborate with other countries to call for a ceasefire in the Isreal/ Hamas conflict.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Since October 7, the Israeli military has relentlessly bombarded Gaza when Hamas militants launched an attack that left 1,400 dead in Israel, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

According to the Hamas-run health ministry, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 10,000 people — including more than 4,000 children.

Referencing the Nigerian civil war and the concomitant horror encountered by Nigerians, the Senate equally urged the United Nations to revisit the issue of a two-state solution as a proposed framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In a motion moved by Senator Abdulrahman Kawu from Kano South on Tuesday, the Senate (after an extensive debate), described the emerging figures of death and displacement from the war as horrendous. Lending their voices to the international community, the lawmakers condemned the killings on both sides while suing for peace, particularly to avoid a degeneration into a world war 3.

This call comes 24 hours after the UN amplified the need for a urgent ceasefire, describing Gaza as a graveyard for children as the death toll exceeds 10,000.

Similarly, the upper chamber frowned at the use of firearms and camp boys by officers of the Customs Service on innocent Nigerians, asserting that it must be discouraged.

They also asked Federal Government to direct the Comptroller General of Customs, Bashir Adewale, to reduce the multiple checkpoints in Katsina state to enable free flow of goods in and out of the communities.

This is part of the recommendations of a report of the Ad-hoc Committee on the abuse of firearms by officials of the Nigeria Customs Service chaired by Senator Fadahunsi, Adenigba Francis (Osun East).

The Senate also adopted the recommendation that the CG of customs redeploy the controllers of Katsina and adopt modern technology in discharging its mandate.