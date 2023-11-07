Gunmen shoot Nasarawa varsity student, kidnap businessman

November 7, 2023.

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers invaded Gandu community located about two kilometres away from the Federal University of Lafia (FULafia) Nasarawa State, and shot a 300-level student of Sociology Department.

It was gathered that the gunmen who stormed the community around 8.30pm on Monday, November 6, 2023, also kidnapped a popular businessman during the attack.

An eyewitness who spoke to Punch said the incident has caused fear among residents of the area.

The student was shot by the bandits and was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is taking treatment. Our prayer is that he recovers fast because the situation was a serious one,” the source said.

“Our lives are no longer safe, owing to the persistent attacks and kidnapping of students, and other criminal activities in this environment.

“Our examinations are around the corner and we cannot go to class to read in the night any more for fear of being attacked or molested by people suspected to be kidnappers.”

Reacting to the incident, the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, expressed concern over the growing insecurity around tertiary institutions in the state

The governor stated this on Tuesday during a visit to the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Lafia over Monday night’s attack.

While registering his sympathy with the management of the institution over the sad incident, Sule reiterated his administration's commitment to ensure that security is enhanced around student residential areas in the state to curtail the issues of insecurity.