News Analysis

Canada investigates Fatal Embassy Explosion in Nigeria and Issues Travel Advisory

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

LAGOS, November 6 – Canada is launching an investigation into an explosion at its embassy in Nigeria that claimed the lives of two individuals, announced Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Monday. This development coincides with Ottawa’s decision to join Washington and London in issuing a cautionary notice against nonessential travel to the West African nation.

“We can confirm there was an explosion at our High Commission in Nigeria. The fire is out, and we are working to shed light on what caused this situation,” Joly stated on X.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the 2 people killed in this tragedy,” she added.

While Nigerian President Bola Tinubu’s spokesperson acknowledged the existence of deaths and injuries resulting from a fire at the High Commission of Canada on Monday, specific figures were not provided. The statement conveyed President Tinubu’s prayers for the repose of the departed souls and wished a rapid and full recovery for all injured persons.

Canada’s High Commission in Nigeria, without commenting on the explosion’s details, used social media to announce that it had “temporarily suspended operations until further notice.”

In conjunction with this decision, the embassy also released a travel advisory, warning against nonessential travel to Nigeria, including the capital city of Abuja. This advisory is based on the unpredictable security situation throughout the country and the substantial risks associated with terrorism, crime, inter-communal conflicts, armed attacks, and kidnappings.

Notably, President Tinubu has yet to outline a comprehensive strategy to address the widespread insecurity issues across Nigeria, which includes a prolonged insurgency in the northeast and incidents of kidnappings for ransom in the northwest.

The United States and Britain had previously issued alerts on Friday, cautioning about an “elevated threat to major hotels in Nigeria’s larger cities” and discouraging travel to Africa’s most populous nation.

It is worth noting that Western countries frequently issue travel warnings regarding Nigeria, which the Abuja government often downplays as lacking merit.

Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism

