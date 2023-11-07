Bandits kill nine, injure 16 in Katsina

November 7, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the death of nine people who were killed in an attack that left 16 others injured when bandits stormed a religious occasion in Kusa town, Musawa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the bandits stormed the gathering a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, and fired several gunshots at those attending the occasion.

The command’s spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, said, “On November 5, 2023, at about 10.30 pm, bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles and shooting sporadically, attacked the Maulud procession at Rugar Kusa village, Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately, operatives were mobilised and swung into action, where they succeeded in repelling the attack. Seven people were shot dead, and 18 people sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack and were evacuated to the General Hospital Musawa for immediate medical attention.

“However, two people out of the injured were confirmed dead by the doctor while receiving treatment. Investigation is still ongoing. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further development will be communicated in due course.”

It was gathered that some of the victims who sustained injuries were taken to the Musawa General Hospital for treatment, while others were brought to the General Amadi Rimi Orthopedic Hospital, Katsina.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Monday, visited the community.

His Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement.

He said, “His Excellency commiserated with the victims and assured them that the government would do all in its power to ensure that peace returns to the entire state.

“He said he was disturbed by what happened and condoled with those who lost their lives and visited some victims. Some of the villagers thanked the governor for the visit. They said it was the first time a governor was commiserating with them and they commended him for setting up community watch corps and assured him that they will be praying for his success in the war against banditry.” (www.naija247news.com).