Menu
Search
Subscribe
Security News

Bandits kill nine, injure 16 in Katsina

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Katsina State Police Command has confirmed the death of nine people who were killed in an attack that left 16 others injured when bandits stormed a religious occasion in Kusa town, Musawa Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police, the bandits stormed the gathering a few minutes after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 5, and fired several gunshots at those attending the occasion.

The command’s spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, said, “On November 5, 2023, at about 10.30 pm, bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles and shooting sporadically, attacked the Maulud procession at Rugar Kusa village, Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately, operatives were mobilised and swung into action, where they succeeded in repelling the attack. Seven people were shot dead, and 18 people sustained gunshot injuries as a result of the attack and were evacuated to the General Hospital Musawa for immediate medical attention.

“However, two people out of the injured were confirmed dead by the doctor while receiving treatment. Investigation is still ongoing. Efforts are on with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the dastardly act. Further development will be communicated in due course.”

It was gathered that some of the victims who sustained injuries were taken to the Musawa General Hospital for treatment, while others were brought to the General Amadi Rimi Orthopedic Hospital, Katsina.

Meanwhile, Katsina State Governor, Dikko Radda, on Monday, visited the community.

His Chief Press Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement.

He said, “His Excellency commiserated with the victims and assured them that the government would do all in its power to ensure that peace returns to the entire state.

“He said he was disturbed by what happened and condoled with those who lost their lives and visited some victims. Some of the villagers thanked the governor for the visit. They said it was the first time a governor was commiserating with them and they commended him for setting up community watch corps and assured him that they will be praying for his success in the war against banditry.” (www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Kaduna Police rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, arrest two suspects
Next article
Naira Depreciates at Official Market,Parallel Market
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Depreciates at Official Market,Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated against the United...

Kaduna Police rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, arrest two suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu Police Command Kaduna and vigilante team...

Why I Won’t Stop Calling Tinubu Drug Dealer” – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 7,2023. A former federal lawmaker and former vice-presidential candidate...

S/Court Judgement Revolution Postponed — Obi

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 7,2023. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP),...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Depreciates at Official Market,Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated against the United...

Kaduna Police rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, arrest two suspects

Security News 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu Police Command Kaduna and vigilante team...

Why I Won’t Stop Calling Tinubu Drug Dealer” – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Politics & Govt News 0
Nov 7,2023. A former federal lawmaker and former vice-presidential candidate...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights