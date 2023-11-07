Anambra Governor, Charles Soludo Loses Father, Pa Soludo At 92

Nov 7,2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Pa Simeon Nwankwo Soludo, the father of Anambra Governor, Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo died on Monday at the age of 92.

A statement by the press Secretary to the Governor indicated that he died in the early hours of Monday 6, November, 2023.

In his reaction, Governor Soludo noted that his late father lived a fulfilled life and died at the ripe age.

According to the statement, the father of the Anambra Governor is survived by seven sons, eight daughters-in-law, twenty-two grand-children and six great-grand children.

Further information will be communicated to the public in due course.(www.naija247news.com)