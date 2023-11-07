Abuja Showroom Gutted by Fire

November 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There was chaos in Abuja on Monday as a well known electronics showroom was gutted by fire at the popular Banex Plaza located along the Aminu Kano Crescent in Wuse II, Abuja.

The fire incident at the showroom along popular Banex plaza, Wuse, Abuja, occurred on Monday evening, November 6.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, the popular electronics store was seen in flames while some persons were heard screaming in the background.

Naija247news gathered that Operatives of FCT fire service are on ground to contain the fire at the electronics store.(www.naija247news.com).