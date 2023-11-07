Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Abuja Showroom Gutted by Fire

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 7, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

There was chaos in Abuja on Monday as a well known electronics showroom  was gutted by fire at the popular Banex Plaza located along the Aminu Kano Crescent in Wuse II, Abuja.

The fire incident at the showroom along popular Banex plaza, Wuse, Abuja, occurred on Monday evening, November 6.

In a video obtained by our correspondent, the popular electronics store was seen in flames while some persons were heard screaming in the background.

Naija247news gathered that Operatives of FCT fire service are on ground to contain the fire at the electronics store.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lagos Court sends nurse, Mohbad’s friend back to custody
Next article
Former Child Actor, Evan Ellingson dies at 35
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira Depreciates at Official Market,Parallel Market

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated against the United...

Bandits kill nine, injure 16 in Katsina

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Katsina State Police Command has...

Kaduna Police rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, arrest two suspects

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu Police Command Kaduna and vigilante team...

Why I Won’t Stop Calling Tinubu Drug Dealer” – Datti Baba-Ahmed

Peters Anene, News Editor -
Nov 7,2023. A former federal lawmaker and former vice-presidential candidate...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira Depreciates at Official Market,Parallel Market

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Naira depreciated against the United...

Bandits kill nine, injure 16 in Katsina

Security News 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Katsina State Police Command has...

Kaduna Police rescue kidnapped Catholic priest, arrest two suspects

Security News 0
November 7, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu Police Command Kaduna and vigilante team...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights