Woman slumps and dies during prayer sessions in Ogun State

November 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 75-year-old woman identified as Bisi Adewumi, has died after she slumped during a prayer session at the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries in Ibafo area of Ogun State.

The worshipper was said to have later lost her life while receiving treatment at a government hospital in Sagamu.

The police said the incident was reported to its Ibafo division by the Head of Security, Pastor Ekikere Esiere, attached to the prayer city, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, on Friday, November 3, 2023.

Pastor Esiere said the deceased was immediately rushed to the church clinic for medical attention after she slumped at about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Subsequently, the deceased was said to have been further referred to the Sagamu General Hospital, where she was said to have been later pronounced dead while receiving treatment on Friday.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, who confirmed the incident to the punch on Saturday, said the corpse had been deposited at the hospital morgue.

“No relatives of the deceased had come to claim the body yet. She’s suspected to be a 75-year-old woman. In the meantime, the investigation is still ongoing,” the PPRO said. (www.naija247news.com).