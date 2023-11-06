Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Woman commits suicide, dies after drinking insecticide

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the death of a 39-year-old woman, Lilian Nwarache, who drank an insecticide on Friday in the Iwaya area of Lagos State. She was said to have been frustrated with having an illness.

Nwarache was reported to have been suffering from a protracted illness and had been seeking a cure in a church in Iwaya, but became frustrated by the condition and drank a full bottle of insecticide on November 3, 2023.

She was alleged to have tried to jump into a canal after drinking the insecticide, but was prevented by passers-by and was rushed to a hospital where a doctor confirmed her dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said three passports belonging to the deceased were found in her bag, alongside her Samsung phone.

He said, “It was reported on Friday, around 2 pm, at the Sabo police station, that a woman, 39-year-old, with an unknown address, committed suicide.

“She had been having a protracted illness and visited a church for prayers.

“But while in the frustrating condition, she drank a full bottle of a popular brand of insecticide and was making frantic efforts to jump into the canal.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Oba Akiolu Of Lagos Appeals To Atiku And Obi To Unite With Tinubu For Nigeria’s Progress
Next article
Soldiers rescue woman from commiting suicide in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira firms on black market, CBN settles forex forwards

Kudirat Bukola -
ABUJA, Nov 6 - Nigeria's naira firmed to 1,000...

US-Africa program should be extended through 2041, Senate Democrat says

News Wire -
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A trade program that...

Canadian Embassy In Abuja Gutted by Fire

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons have been...

“Nigeria Struggles Between Solar Energy and I Pass My Neighbors Electricity Generators ”

Bisi Adesina -
In a groundbreaking shift towards clean, sustainable energy, Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira firms on black market, CBN settles forex forwards

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
ABUJA, Nov 6 - Nigeria's naira firmed to 1,000...

US-Africa program should be extended through 2041, Senate Democrat says

Economy 0
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A trade program that...

Canadian Embassy In Abuja Gutted by Fire

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons have been...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights