Menu
Search
Subscribe
State of The NationNigeria Metro News

Soldiers rescue woman from commiting suicide in Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The 81 Division, Nigerian Army (NA) soldiers have prevented a suicide attempt by one Mrs Francesca Spark who plunged into the Lagos Lagoon around 81 Division Officers’ Mess, Marina Lagos.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Division’s spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Olabisi Ayeni, on Monday.

Ayeni said Spark attempted to take her own life; but troops of 65 Battalion NA deployed at the Officers’ Mess sighted her and quickly used their military ingenuity to her rescue.

“She was given first aid treatment and stabilised by the battalion medical team.

“After stabilisation, we contacted the family and she was handed over to her husband, one Mr Ovie Spark, residing at Awoyaya Lagos,” he said.

Ayeni said the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 81 Division NA, Maj.-Gen. Muhammed Usman, commended the soldiers for being observant and for their ingenuity, courage and gallantry.

“The GOC said he was pleased that soldiers brought their training in disaster management to bear in such a critical situation that might have claimed the life of a fellow citizen.

“Usman said such an operation is a military operation other than war, conducted during emergencies or natural disasters, which affirm that troops have been trained to support leading agencies during emergencies.

“The GOC assured residents of the NA’s commitment to protect them and their property even during emergencies,” Ayeni said. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Woman commits suicide, dies after drinking insecticide
Next article
Oncologist urges FG to establish more cancer research centres
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira firms on black market, CBN settles forex forwards

Kudirat Bukola -
ABUJA, Nov 6 - Nigeria's naira firmed to 1,000...

US-Africa program should be extended through 2041, Senate Democrat says

News Wire -
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A trade program that...

Canadian Embassy In Abuja Gutted by Fire

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons have been...

“Nigeria Struggles Between Solar Energy and I Pass My Neighbors Electricity Generators ”

Bisi Adesina -
In a groundbreaking shift towards clean, sustainable energy, Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira firms on black market, CBN settles forex forwards

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
ABUJA, Nov 6 - Nigeria's naira firmed to 1,000...

US-Africa program should be extended through 2041, Senate Democrat says

Economy 0
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A trade program that...

Canadian Embassy In Abuja Gutted by Fire

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons have been...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights