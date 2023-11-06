Oncologist urges FG to establish more cancer research centres

November 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Dr Temitope Olatunji-Agunbiade, an Oncologist, has appealed to the Federal Government to intensify efforts toward providing more research centres and health facilities, to improve cancer care in the country.

Olatunji-Agunbiade, also a consultant radiation and clinical oncologist at the Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), made the appeal on Monday in Ota, Ogun.

She noted that having more research centres and better facilities would help to manage cancer patients effectively.

The oncologist added that the establishment of new cancer centres would enhance services relating to cancer prevention, diagnosis, multidisciplinary treatment, supportive care, research and education.

“The government needs to provide hospitals with functional machines, not just structures without medical equipment, because early prevention is key to surviving breast cancer.”

The oncologist said the country was winning the battle against cancer as there were more awareness programmes that had led to people coming to hospitals on time by presenting themselves at early stage.

She added that people now had more awareness about the deadly disease, saying “it is no longer arrow and evil spirit as believed by some quarters that caused the disease”.

Olatunji-Agunbiade said that the governments had been doing a lot for cancer patients by providing access to facilities but noted that more could still be done.

“The government can still do better and improve awareness on radio and television programmes, to boost awareness.

“In addition, policy makers and law makers can help them to improve on what they are doing to stem the tide of cancer, ” she said.

Olatunji-Agunbiade said prostate and breast cancer were leading causes of deaths in Nigeria.

The oncologist said that the diseases were curable if detected early but could lead to death if lately discovered.NAN

