Nov 6,2023.

The Oba of Lagos, Riliwan Akiolu, has urged President Bola Tinubu and his rivals in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, among others, to come together and move Nigeria forward.

Oba Akiolu, who spoke with Naija247News correspondent from the United Kingdom, said politicians should be more focused on the welfare of the people.(www.naija247news.com)