Nigerian Navy Arrests Eight Illegal Migrants in Lagos

November 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft in Lagos State has arrested eight stowaways who boarded a vessel heading to Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire capital.

This was revealed in a navy release on Monday by Sub-Lieutenant HA Collins, Base Information Officer, stating that the illegal migrants were arrested in Lagos on Friday.

According to the navy authorities, it was confirmed that the military had handed over the arrested migrants to the Nigerian Immigration Service for further investigation and prosecution.

The statement reds: “In a remarkable display of sustained maritime security, the Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT’s patrol team has stalled plans of some individuals from embarking on illegal voyage, onboard a container vessel NATAL heading to Abidjan.

“At approximately 0840 hours on Friday 3rd November 2023 the patrol team, acting on reliable intelligence boarded the vessel at Lagos Anchorage and apprehended eight stowaways attempting to illegally exit the country through the vessel.

“With commendable resolve by the patrol team under the aegis of Commodore Kolawole Oguntuga, Commander NNS Beecroft, the patrol team extracted eight stowaways who had concealed themselves inside the rudder compartment of the vessel.

“The brave efforts and timely intervention of the patrol team prevented the individuals from being exposed to life threatening situation in such a confined compartment for the long voyage as well as other security threats associated with unauthorized access to such facilities.

“The Commander identified the individuals as: Jerry Benjamin, 22 years old, Ben Tony, 19 years old, Victory Ekemele, 16 years old and Ike Destiny, 17 years old, all from Delta state, Ebuka Solomon, 25 years old and Christian Eze, 26 years old both from Enugu state. James Vincent, 25 years old from Edo state and David Abamiyo, 27 years old, from Ondo state.

“The stowaways were handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) in accordance with the established protocols for further necessary action.

“Pertinently, the remarkable arrest and handover of the individuals is a testament to the Nigerian Navy’s unwavering commitment in conducting its constitutional role and it also underscores the dedication of the Nigerian Navy under the esteemed leadership of Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, Chief of the Naval Staff, towards ensuring the nation’s maritime environment is conducive for legitimate business to thrive for the economic prosperity of our nation.”(www.naija247news.com).