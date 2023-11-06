Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

Mr Ibu’s leg amputated after several surgeries.

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

One of the legs of Nollywood actor, John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu, has been amputated.

A statement issued by his family on Monday said that the actor underwent seven successful surgeries, and one of his legs had to be amputated to save his life.

The family also appreciated Nigerians for their support saying they are grateful, adding that “only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you’ve rendered”.

The statement added, “As of 1 pm, noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we’ve had to accept it as Daddy’s new reality to keep him alive.

“Please we are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy is is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

“Thank you everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don’t take you for granted. In due time Daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable!”(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Naira firms on black market, CBN settles forex forwards
Next article
Nigerian Navy Arrests Eight Illegal Migrants in Lagos
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Fans surprise Cee-C with a mansion in Lekki and others on her birthday

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s really TV finest, Cee-C, is...

Blessing CEO reportedly in police custody over debt allegations against Davido

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better...

Another Female UNIPORT Student Found Dead In Her Apartment

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A female student of the University...

Nigerian Navy Arrests Eight Illegal Migrants in Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Fans surprise Cee-C with a mansion in Lekki and others on her birthday

Entertainment 0
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nigeria’s really TV finest, Cee-C, is...

Blessing CEO reportedly in police custody over debt allegations against Davido

Entertainment 0
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better...

Another Female UNIPORT Student Found Dead In Her Apartment

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A female student of the University...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights