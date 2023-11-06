Menu
South East

IG Of Police Sets To Redeploy Imo CP Over Pressure Ahead Of Elections

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 6,2023.

The Inspector-General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, on Sunday promised to redeploy the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde, ahead of the November 11 off-season elections.

Egbetokun stated this while speaking during a Channels Television programme themed “Peoples Town Hall On Election Security”.

His comment comes days after the Nigerian Labour Congress, the Trade Union Congress, the Labour Party, and Civil Society Organisations, called for Barde’s redeployment.

Egbetokun said, “We are aware that there are allegations against the Commissioner of Police in Imo. Before the elections, we’re changing the CP. This is not to say the CP has been found guilty. But for neutrality sake, we are changing the Commissioner of Police in Imo State.”

Following the attack on the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Joe Ajaero, in Owerri, the Imo State capital last Thursday, the organised labour had issued a five-day ultimatum for the redeployment of the state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Barde.(www.naija247news.com)

