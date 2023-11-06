“I made it out alive – Nollywood actor Survives ghastly accident

November 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood Actor, Kelechi Udegbe expresses gratitude to God after surviving a ghastly accident that might have taken his life.

The Nigerian actor via his Instagram, appreciates God for sparing his life.

He wrote:

“With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.

“Just a few hours before the commencement of acting in the lead role in the ongoing film project of the illustrious and incomparable filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, fate dealt an unexpected hand.

“I was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost the blink of an eye, but God, the MASTER PERFORMER performed an unbelievable miracle and gave me a second chance at life.

“I made it out of the accident alive but suffered minor injuries. I’m in good shape and will be back to doing what I enjoy doing best on your screen in a couple of days.

“This post is for God. This post is for everyone who believes in God. This is for everyone whom my unforseen challenge has affected.

God bless us all.” (www.naija247news.com).