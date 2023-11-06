Menu
Search
Subscribe
EntertainmentNollywood

“I made it out alive – Nollywood actor Survives ghastly accident

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 6, 2023.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood Actor, Kelechi Udegbe expresses gratitude to God after surviving a ghastly accident that might have taken his life.

The Nigerian actor via his Instagram, appreciates God for sparing his life.

He wrote:

“With immense gratitude to God almighty, I write these words with a heart full of mixed emotions.

“Just a few hours before the commencement of acting in the lead role in the ongoing film project of the illustrious and incomparable filmmaker, Kunle Afolayan, fate dealt an unexpected hand.

“I was involved in a ghastly accident that almost altered the course of my destiny in almost the blink of an eye, but God, the MASTER PERFORMER performed an unbelievable miracle and gave me a second chance at life.

“I made it out of the accident alive but suffered minor injuries. I’m in good shape and will be back to doing what I enjoy doing best on your screen in a couple of days.

“This post is for God. This post is for everyone who believes in God. This is for everyone whom my unforseen challenge has affected.

God bless us all.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Even God Calls Me My Lord, I Know When Rapture Will Take Place…” – Prophet David Owuor
Next article
Lightning kills three SS3 students in Anambra
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttp://Naija247News.com
Ms Azonuchechi Chukwu has a BSC holder in mass communication Ebonyi State University

Share post:

[tds_leads title_text="Subscribe" input_placeholder="Email address" btn_horiz_align="content-horiz-center" pp_checkbox="yes" pp_msg="SSd2ZSUyMHJlYWQlMjBhbmQlMjBhY2NlcHQlMjB0aGUlMjAlM0NhJTIwaHJlZiUzRCUyMiUyMyUyMiUzRVByaXZhY3klMjBQb2xpY3klM0MlMkZhJTNFLg==" f_title_font_family="653" f_title_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIyNCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMjAiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIyMiJ9" f_title_font_line_height="1" f_title_font_weight="700" f_title_font_spacing="-1" msg_composer="success" display="column" gap="10" input_padd="eyJhbGwiOiIxNXB4IDEwcHgiLCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMnB4IDhweCIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCA2cHgifQ==" input_border="1" btn_text="I want in" btn_tdicon="tdc-font-tdmp tdc-font-tdmp-arrow-right" btn_icon_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxOSIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjE3IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxNSJ9" btn_icon_space="eyJhbGwiOiI1IiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIzIn0=" btn_radius="3" input_radius="3" f_msg_font_family="653" f_msg_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTIifQ==" f_msg_font_weight="600" f_msg_font_line_height="1.4" f_input_font_family="653" f_input_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxNCIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEzIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMiJ9" f_input_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_family="653" f_input_font_weight="500" f_btn_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_btn_font_line_height="1.2" f_btn_font_weight="700" f_pp_font_family="653" f_pp_font_size="eyJhbGwiOiIxMyIsImxhbmRzY2FwZSI6IjEyIiwicG9ydHJhaXQiOiIxMSJ9" f_pp_font_line_height="1.2" pp_check_color="#000000" pp_check_color_a="#ec3535" pp_check_color_a_h="#c11f1f" f_btn_font_transform="uppercase" tdc_css="eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjQwIiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjM1IiwiZGlzcGxheSI6IiJ9LCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWF4X3dpZHRoIjoxMTQwLCJsYW5kc2NhcGVfbWluX3dpZHRoIjoxMDE5LCJwb3J0cmFpdCI6eyJtYXJnaW4tYm90dG9tIjoiMzAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn0sInBvcnRyYWl0X21heF93aWR0aCI6MTAxOCwicG9ydHJhaXRfbWluX3dpZHRoIjo3Njh9" msg_succ_radius="2" btn_bg="#ec3535" btn_bg_h="#c11f1f" title_space="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjEyIiwibGFuZHNjYXBlIjoiMTQiLCJhbGwiOiIxOCJ9" msg_space="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIwIDAgMTJweCJ9" btn_padd="eyJsYW5kc2NhcGUiOiIxMiIsInBvcnRyYWl0IjoiMTBweCJ9" msg_padd="eyJwb3J0cmFpdCI6IjZweCAxMHB4In0="]
spot_imgspot_img

Popular

More like this
Related

Naira firms on black market, CBN settles forex forwards

Kudirat Bukola -
ABUJA, Nov 6 - Nigeria's naira firmed to 1,000...

US-Africa program should be extended through 2041, Senate Democrat says

News Wire -
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A trade program that...

Canadian Embassy In Abuja Gutted by Fire

Azonuchechi Chukwu -
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons have been...

“Nigeria Struggles Between Solar Energy and I Pass My Neighbors Electricity Generators ”

Bisi Adesina -
In a groundbreaking shift towards clean, sustainable energy, Nigeria...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Naira firms on black market, CBN settles forex forwards

NairaDollar Exchange Rate 0
ABUJA, Nov 6 - Nigeria's naira firmed to 1,000...

US-Africa program should be extended through 2041, Senate Democrat says

Economy 0
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - A trade program that...

Canadian Embassy In Abuja Gutted by Fire

Nigeria Metro News 0
November 6, 2023. Azonuchechi Chukwu. At least three persons have been...

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

WP to LinkedIn Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com
Verified by MonsterInsights