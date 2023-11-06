Menu
Fans surprise Cee-C with a mansion in Lekki and others on her birthday

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

November 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nigeria’s really TV finest, Cee-C, is graced with a gigantic asset, amid other expensive gifts on her 30th birthday celebration.

Cee-C who celebrated her birthday today on the 6th of November, fortunately becomes a owner of a 5 star mansion in Lekki, courtesy of her fervent fans.

The season of gifts for former housemates has begun in the past few weeks, and it’s Cee-C’s turn to be celebrated. Her fans capitalized on her special day to make it an unforgettable and memorable one for her.

In the viral video, she was accompanied by colleague, Onyema Ike, who also contested in the just concluded season for Alumnis.

Cee-C’s joy couldn’t be contained as she beamed with so much joy while Ike lended a helping hand by showing her directions in the mansion’s exterior.

Talking points have swelled, as people speculates how rich her fanbase could have worth to be able to afford such gift.(www.naija247news.com).

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

