Even God Calls Me My Lord, I Know When Rapture Will Take Place…” – Prophet David Owuor

Nov 6,2023.

The leader of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Kenya, Prophet Dr David Owuor is in the news again.

The self-proclaimed Prophet has come out to say one of his controversial words again.This time around he said…..Quote

“Even God calls me My Lord. He said I am the most powerful prophet he has ever sent from the time of John till date. I know when rapture will take place. Jesus doesn’t know. The angels don’t know either. No one knows except God and I.”

This has generated reactions.(www.naija247news.com)