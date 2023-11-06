Menu
Religion

Even God Calls Me My Lord, I Know When Rapture Will Take Place…” – Prophet David Owuor

By: Peters Anene, News Editor

Date:

Nov 6,2023.

The leader of the Ministry of Repentance and Holiness Kenya, Prophet Dr David Owuor is in the news again.

The self-proclaimed Prophet has come out to say one of his controversial words again.This time around he said…..Quote

“Even God calls me My Lord. He said I am the most powerful prophet he has ever sent from the time of John till date. I know when rapture will take place. Jesus doesn’t know. The angels don’t know either. No one knows except God and I.”

This has generated reactions.(www.naija247news.com)

Peters Anene, News Editor
Peters Anene, News Editorhttp://Naija247news.com
Anene Peters is the news editor for Naija247news Media Group. He started his journalism career as an intern on tech and science. He's a graduate of Abia State University with a major in Computer Science and Communications. You can contact him for press events on 0903 927 6505 Email: anene.peter@naija247news.com

