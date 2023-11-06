Canadian Embassy In Abuja Gutted by Fire

November 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

At least three persons have been feared dead as fire razed part of the Embassy of Canada, Monday in Abuja.

According to the eyewitnesses who spoke with naija247news, the fire broke out while the embassy’s power generating plant was being repaired engulfing and killing three persons that are part of the technical crew while one person escaped through the roof of the power house.

The source told our correspondent that others were blown out of the powerhouse due to the force of the sudden fire explosion.

Staff who ran out of the embassy for refuge outside the gates said that the fire broke out around 11:30 PM as fire fighting trucks moved in to put out the flames while rescue operations were ongoing.

Our correspondent observed that staff of the embassy were being moved to safety under trees and other safe spaces in the embassy enclosure as an ambulance drove in to evacuate those affected.(www.naija247news.com).