Blessing CEO reportedly in police custody over debt allegations against Davido

November 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro Nkiruka, better known as Blessing CEO is at the centre of another controversy as she reportedly gets legally suited by the music star, Davido.

Gossip vlogger, Tosin Silverdam revealed this through his Instagram page while sharing a video of Blessing Okoro doing some explanations in a building believed to be a police station.

We remind that Blessing Okoro stirred a frenzy online a few days back after she called out Davido, accusing him of owing the celebrity auto dealer, IVD a whopping sum of N4.5M.

She said that it was the balance for the car he bought for his aide, Isreal DMW.Okoro further ridiculed the singer by tagging him among people who are living a deceitful life.

However, Blessing Okoro was chastened after IVD whom she claimed to be fighting for vindicated Davido by stating that the singer wasn’t owing him.

In light of this, the recent update is that Blessing CEO has visited a police station upon invitation over Davido’s petition against her.

Sharing the video, Tosin Silverdam wrote: “Blessing CEO Seen At The Police Station, Honouring Their Invitation After Davido Allegedly Laid Petition Against Her.” (www.naija247news.com).