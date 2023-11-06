Abductors Release Kidnapped Kaduna Student After Two Years In Captivity

November 6, 2023.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Kidnappers has released Treasure Ayuba, the last victim abducted at the Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State after two years and four months in captivity.

Treasure is among the 121 students of Bethel Baptist High School who were kidnapped by bandits in July 2021 at Maraban Damishi village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

He was said released on Friday with the student already reunited with his family.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has expressed happiness over freedom from the abductors.

While thanking God for his divine intervention, Governor Sani expressed gratitude to people and institutions that have been unrelenting in efforts and prayers to ensure the safe return of the abductee.

The governor also assured that the Kaduna State Government will continue to give security agencies the support required to secure schools in the state.

Kaduna is one of several states in North-West and Central Nigeria terrorized by bandits who raid villages, kill or kidnap residents, and burn homes after looting them.

Hundreds of students were kidnapped in mass school abductions in the region, including Kaduna, in the last two years.

Almost all the students who spent weeks and months in captivity were released after payments. However, it was not stated if payment was made for Treasure’s freedom.(www.naija247news.com).